PARIS, March 18 Total said on Monday it has sold a 25 percent stake in its Italian Tempa Rossa field to Japanese trading house Mitsui E&P Italia for an undisclosed amount.

Total retains a 50 percent interest in the Gorgoglione concession and operatorship while Shell holds the remaining 25 percent.

Total, which has been selling and buying assets more frequently in recent years, plans to sell assets worth $15 billion to $20 billion by 2014.

"It is another step towards achieving the asset disposal objectives," said Olivier de Langavant, a senior executive at Total Exploration and Production branch, in a press release.

A Total spokesman declined to disclose the amount of the transaction.

The Tempa Rossa field is scheduled to come on stream in early 2016, producing 50,000 barrels of oil per day at plateau level.