PARIS, March 18 Total said on Monday
it has sold a 25 percent stake in its Italian Tempa Rossa field
to Japanese trading house Mitsui E&P Italia for an
undisclosed amount.
Total retains a 50 percent interest in the Gorgoglione
concession and operatorship while Shell holds the
remaining 25 percent.
Total, which has been selling and buying assets more
frequently in recent years, plans to sell assets worth $15
billion to $20 billion by 2014.
"It is another step towards achieving the asset disposal
objectives," said Olivier de Langavant, a senior executive at
Total Exploration and Production branch, in a press release.
A Total spokesman declined to disclose the amount of the
transaction.
The Tempa Rossa field is scheduled to come on stream in
early 2016, producing 50,000 barrels of oil per day at plateau
level.