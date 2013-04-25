* Total discovers light crude on Ivory Coast block

By Joe Bavier

ABIDJAN, April 25 France's Total has struck oil on a block off Ivory Coast adjacent to Ghana's giant Jubilee oil and gas field, the company said on Thursday.

Oil exploration in Africa's Gulf of Guinea has risen sharply since Ghana discovered Jubilee in 2007 and brought it into production in record time in late 2010. The field holds around 2 billion barrels of oil reserves and another 1.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Total said it discovered oil in the western part of the CI-100 block, which it acquired in 2010.

"The well confirms the extension into Block CI-100 of the already proved active petroleum system in the prolific Tano basin, home to several fields, including Jubilee in Ghana," Total said in a statement.

"The oil...is light 35 API (degrees gravity) oil," it said.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, pumps around 32,000 barrels per day, but for decades made little effort to develop its off-shore potential.

However, as it seeks to diversify its economy following a crippling decade-long political crisis, the government hopes to raise its oil output to around 200,000 bpd in five years thanks to recent discoveries and ongoing exploratory drilling.

"Total's risk-taking appears to have paid off," said Rolake Akinkugbe, Head of Oil and Gas Research at pan-African Ecobank, adding that the well was only the first drilled by Total on the block.

"Now there's a fairly good chance that any drilling near or in the Tano basin area will yield positive results. This correlation will not be lost on would-be explorers in Ivory Coast," she said.

Oil firm Vanco Cote d'Ivoire announced in December it had found light oil on Ivory Coast's offshore block CI-401, six months after U.K.-based Tullow Oil said it struck light oil on block CI-103.

Total owns a 60 percent stake in the CI-100 block through subsidiary Total E&P Côte d'Ivoire. Yam's Petroleum LLC holds a 25 percent stake with the remaining 15 percent controlled by state-owned Petroci Holding. (Reporting by Joe Bavier, editing by William Hardy)