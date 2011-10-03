(Adds quotes, details)
NAIROBI Oct 3 Fuel marketer Total Kenya
said on Monday is sees its 2011 full-year profit being
sharply lower than a year ago, citing higher interest rates, a
weakening Kenyan shilling against the dollar and the limitations
of price caps that were instituted in December last year.
"Whereas volumes for 2011 are expected to remain largely at
last year's level, the continued presence of various challenges
in the oil industry will negatively impact the company's
profitability," the company, part of French oil major Total
, said in a statement to the bourse.
Kenyan firms are facing a tough business environment this
year after interest rates ratcheted upwards and the shilling
depreciated to unprecedented lows against the dollar.
For oil marketers, the challenges from the macroeconomic
environment have been compounded by a move by the regulator in
December last year to cap the retail price of oil.
Total said the price regulation process "omits and
underestimates some costs in determination of the maximum retail
prices."
