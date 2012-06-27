PARIS, June 27 France's Total said it
signed a production sharing contract with the Kenyan government
to explore for oil in 2,000-3,500 metre deep waters off the Lamu
Archipelago.
Jacques Marraud des Grottes, Total senior vice president for
exploration and production in Africa, said in a statement on
Wednesday that the deal fitted with the group's "strategy of
building a strong presence in the new basins of East Africa
offering high-potential plays for exploration".
Total has been present in Kenya since 1955 through Total
Kenya, headquartered in Nairobi. Total has been present in
exploration and production there only since 2011.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)