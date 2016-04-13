PARIS, April 13 French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with Korea Gas to extend the cooperation in their liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses.

The agreement is designed to jointly identify and pursue opportunities to develop the LNG market in Asia and in new importing countries, Total said in a statement.

The French group added that the firms would also cooperate in LNG trading and terminal optimisation.

Total and Korea Gas are partners in the $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG project in Australia alongside other companies including Santos and Petronas. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)