PARIS, March 13 Total signed an
agreement with two units of state-run Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation on Tuesday to take a stake in the Zhanjiang refinery
and petrochemicals platform in China, the French oil giant said.
Total, Kuwait Petroleum International and Petrochemicals
Industries Company signed a memorandum of understanding to take
part in the development of the 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery
in partnership with Chinese refiner Sinopec
, Total said.
It would be designed to process Kuwaiti crude as feedstock
and produce high-quality refined and petrochemicals products,
Total said, without giving an estimate of the investment
involved in the deal.
"The project is in line with our strategy of expanding in
growth markets, based on a few highly competitive and integrated
platforms", Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said in
a statement.
Total had said last month it was in talks to develop a
refinery in China with Kuwait, which wants to expand production
and boost refining operations at home and abroad.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by James Regan)