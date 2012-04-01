LONDON, April 1 French oil major Total plans to fly a team of experts to its gas-leaking Elgin platform in the North Sea and on Monday will meet health and safety experts to discuss the risks involved, Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said on Sunday.

"The company has prepared risk assessments for landing a helicopter on the platform and sending a team to carry out observations at the site of the gas release," a spokesman for the body said.

The HSE's role is to give Total advice on how to best comply with safety laws, but does not give permission for the company to send people to the platform. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)