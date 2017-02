PARIS, Sept 23 France's oil major Total said on Friday production at its Al-Jurf offshore field in Libya would restart this weekend and that crude shipments were likely to resume in around two weeks, a company spokesman said.

The group said it still needed to carry out detailed inspections at its onshore sites before being in a position to say when it would restart production.

Total has a Libyan crude production capacity of 55,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)