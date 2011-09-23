* Al-Jurf field has restarted production
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Sept 23 French oil company Total
said on Friday production at its Al-Jurf offshore
field in Libya had restarted, earlier than expected.
"The information that we have received allows us to confirm
that production has restarted at Al-Jurf," a company spokesman
said.
Total had said earlier that production at the field would
restart this weekend and crude shipments were likely to resume
in around two weeks.
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Muriel
Boselli; Editing by Dan Lalor)