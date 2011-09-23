* Al-Jurf field has restarted production

* Total had expected production to restart this weekend

PARIS, Sept 23 French oil company Total said on Friday production at its Al-Jurf offshore field in Libya had restarted, earlier than expected.

"The information that we have received allows us to confirm that production has restarted at Al-Jurf," a company spokesman said.

Total had said earlier that production at the field would restart this weekend and crude shipments were likely to resume in around two weeks.

