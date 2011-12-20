TRIPOLI Dec 20 French oil major Total expects its oil production in Libya to go back to pre-war levels next month, a company executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have been at normal levels of production offshore since Sept 23 and our field onshore will now restart. We should be back to our usual level (of production) very quickly, at the least in January," said Bernard Avignon, Total's head of exploration and production in Libya.

Avignon made the comments on the sidelines of a delegation of French business officials travelling to Tripoli.

(Reporting By Matthias Blamont)