PARIS, Sept 1 French oil major Total (TOTF.PA)
said it has not discussed oil contracts in Libya and is not
aware of a reported deal between Tripoli's new rulers and Paris
that would give France priority access to Libyan oil wealth.
"I am not aware of this," Total Chief Executive Christophe
de Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of a business
gathering outside Paris.
French newspaper Liberation reported on Thursday that
Libya's National Transition Council (NTC) had agreed a deal in
April to award 35 percent of Libyan oil to France in exchange
for its backing. Reuters saw a copy of the letter.
