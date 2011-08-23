UPDATE 3-Swiss power group ABB halts order decline with small fourth-quarter rise
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
LONDON Aug 23 Total's 223,000 barrel per day Lindsey refinery in the UK will go offline for eight weeks' maintenance on September 7, traders said on Tuesday. The company previously said in July it was hoping to secure a deal for the sale of the plant by the end of 2011. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 Vestas said softer demand for wind turbines meant revenue could fall this year from 2016's record level as it faces increased competition from a merged rival.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Coal has washed up in waters dangerously close to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, environmental authorities said on Wednesday, following an investigation into complaints of black dust on nearby beaches.