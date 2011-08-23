(Adds spokesperson comments)

LONDON Aug 23 Total's 223,000 barrel per day Lindsey refinery in the UK will undergo a period of planned maintenance from early September, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Part of the refinery will be shut for a planned maintenance program," said the spokesperson said.

She declined to say which parts would be offline or whether the plant's crude distillation unit had returned to service at all since catching fire in June 2010.

The unit was reported to be still out of action by the company in March this year, but no details have been provided since.

Traders said the outage was to start on September 7 for eight weeks. The refinery is the UK's third largest, and has been up for sale for over a year.

The company said in July it hoped to secure a deal by the end of 2011, after previously saying it expected to sell the refinery by the end of 2010.