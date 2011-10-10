PARIS Oct 10 Total has set the deadline of end-2011 to decide whether or not to pursue the sale of its Lindsey refinery in Britain amid worsening market conditions but excludes closing it, the French major's chief executive said on Monday.

"We will decide at the end of 2011 whether we sell it or keep it for better days," Christophe de Margerie told news agencies in a briefing.

De Margerie confirmed the group was no longer in exclusive talks regarding the sale of the refinery.

Total has been trying to sell the 223,000 barrel-per-day plant for at least 18 months as part of a drive to exit its low-margin European refinery business.

Total's finance chief Patrick de la Chevardiere told Reuters in May that a deal was nearing after the group extended a one-month exclusivity agreement with an unnamed potential buyer. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)