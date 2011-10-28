PARIS Oct 28 Total may suspend plans to sell its Lindsey refinery plant in Britain if it cannot reach a deal by the end of 2011, the French oil group's finance director said on Friday.

"Discussions are still currently going on... We could decide to put the sale process on hold until the market conditions improve if we are not successful by year end," Patrick de la Chevardiere told a conference call of analysts after Total reported higher third-quarter earnings.

"If it is not sold by year-end, we will keep it," he added. (Reporting By Marie Maitre)