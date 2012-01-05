(Adds CEO comments, background)
PARIS Jan 5 French oil major Total
will probably keep its UK Lindsey refinery after
failing to sell the plant in the last two years, Chief Executive
Christophe de Margerie told reporters on Thursday.
Total had hoped to find a buyer for the 221,000
barrels-per-day refinery, Britain's third-largest, by the end of
last year. The plant began operations in 1968 and employs about
500 people
"We will soon take a decision," the CEO said. "We will
probably, given a lack of buyers, put the refinery back into our
refining system.
"It's important these sorts of decisions are taken for the
long-term. We will not close a refinery just because margins
have been going down for a month."
A lack of clear and effective policy for UK refiners may
have deterred buyers, the UK's oil industry body said last year,
threatening the sector with further closures and reduced
national fuel supplies.
"We will do everything to ensure there is no disruption in
supplies, that's our responsibility," Margerie said.
Total has been struggling for years with its refining
business in Europe due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel
products.
The merger of its refining and chemical divisions should
create a separate marketing business to deal with the supply and
purchase of oil products.
"In December, the results were once again particularly bad,"
Margerie said, referring to negative refining margins. "In
France, in Europe, even in the United States, it's not good."
Total has been reducing its exposure to the low-performing
refining sector for several years. It shut its French Dunkirk
refinery in 2010.
