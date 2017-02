PARIS Jan 5 French oil major Total will probably keep its UK Lindsey refinery after failing to sell the plant during the last two years, Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told reporters on Thursday.

The CEO had set a deadline of the end of 2011 to find a buyer for Lindsey after which Total would suspend the sale process until economic conditions improved in the European refining industry. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)