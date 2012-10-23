PARIS Oct 23 Total expects to take a
final investment decision (FID) next year on the Yamal gas
project in Russia, after initially expecting a decision before
the end of this year, the French oil group said on Tuesday.
"We anticipate to be in a position to take the FID next year
if the market is there," Philippe Sauquet, head of gas and power
at Total, told a gas and electricity conference in Paris.
Total is developing the Yamal liquified natural gas (LNG)
project in the Russian Arctic in partnership with Novatek
, Russia's second-largest gas producer.
The investment decision had been expected this year with a
view to launching production in 2016.
