PARIS, March 18 Total said on Friday executive committee member Philippe Boisseau, head of marketing, services and new energies, would leave the French oil company on April 15.

It named Momar Nguer, 59, senior vice president for Africa and Middle East marketing and services, as Boisseau's successor.

Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement Boisseau had "contributed significantly to the company's growth" and was "the man who steered Total into solar energy".

Les Echos newspaper reported earlier that Pouyanne wants renewable energy to account for 20 percent of the company's portfolio by 2035, up from a previous target of 10-15 percent within 15 years, and that Total aims to become an electricity producer. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)