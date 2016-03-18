(Adds spokesman comment)
PARIS, March 18 Total said on Friday
executive committee member and new energies head Philippe
Boisseau, who led the oil major into solar power, would quit
next month and confirmed a newspaper report it aims to produce
solar energy within two decades.
Boisseau, also head of marketing and services, will be
replaced from April 15 by Momar Nguer, 59, senior vice president
for Africa and Middle East marketing and services, Total said on
Friday.
Philippe Sauquet, president for refining and chemicals and a
member of the executive committee, was named interim president
for new energies.
Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement
Boisseau had "contributed significantly to the company's growth"
and was "the man who steered Total into solar energy".
Total has invested some $3 billion in solar, which accounts
for 3 percent of the group's assets. Total entered the solar
business with the $1.3 billion 2011 takeover of U.S. solar panel
maker SunPower Corp in one of the biggest moves by an oil and
gas major into renewable energy.
Total aims to produce electricity within 20 years as part of
its development in renewable energy, especially solar, a group
spokesman said, citing a presentation by Pouyanne given on
Wednesday and confirming a report in daily newspaper Les Echos.
"The question was raised as to what to do in the next 20
years to commercialise, produce and stock solar more than
today," the spokesman said.
Les Echos said Pouyanne wants renewable energy to account
for 20 percent of the company's portfolio by 2035.
Total Energie Gaz announced in September that it planned to
sell electricity to small and medium-sized business customers in
France from the start of this year.
