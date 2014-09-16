* BNP Paribas tasked to find buyers for field -sources
* High capex, possible tax rise could deter bidders
* Chinese, Indian players seen as Total's best hope
By Sophie Sassard and Tim Cocks
LONDON/LAGOS, Sept 16 France's Total SA
, Europe's second largest oil company, has put one of
its offshore Nigerian oil fields up for sale again, the company
said, after a 2012 deal with Sinopec Corp failed.
Total has hired BNP Paribas to find buyers for its
Usan deepwater oil field located in the Nigeria Oil Prospecting
Lease (OML) 138, which could be worth about $2.5 billion,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
"We have selected an advisor to pursue the sale process of
Usan," a spokeswoman for Total said.
BNP Paribas declined to comment.
Usan is not expected to be an easy sale for Total because
deepwater exploration requires significant investment and the
new owner's returns could be limited if Nigeria rises taxes on
foreign investor profits as part of a long expected sector
reform called the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
Before deciding to sell the asset, which is about 100 km off
the coast, Total was planning to drill several horizontal
deepwater wells and build a deep offshore drilling rig.
"Anything in Nigeria is a tough sell," said a London-based
sector banker. "And anything with capex is even tougher these
days. Very few players would be willing to acquire assets that
have big investment commitments attached."
Total said in November 2012 it had sold its 20 percent
interest in the field to China's Sinopec for about
$2.5 billion in cash. It is not known why the sale failed.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the
OML 138 concession holder. Other partners include Chevron
, ExxonMobil and Nexen, which is owned by Chinese
state company CNOOC Ltd.
Total is working on several asset disposals to meet a $10
billion 2015 cash flow generation target. The French group is
seeking to raise about $2.5 billion through the sale of its
Super Glu maker Bostik, Reuters reported.
ASIAN BUYERS?
A deal for the Usan field may have to involve a local
company because Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, is renewing
efforts to recoup the benefits from its oil and gas sector.
But few Nigerian players would have the money and ability to
complete the necessary drilling and building works, several
sector bankers said.
This means Total's hopes may lie again in the hands of Asian
buyers like China's CNOOC, which already has an interest in the
USAN field, or India's ONGC and Indian Oil.
International oil & gas majors are not expected to show
interest because most of them are under pressure from
shareholders to cut capital expenditure and improve dividends.
Most are seeking to leave Nigeria instead.
Earlier this year, ConocoPhillips sold its Nigerian
operations to Nigerian oil company Oando for $1.5
billion.
Chevron is also in the process of selling assets in Nigeria
and Shell recently sold off four oil fields in the West African
country.
Taleveras and Transcorp are among the best
placed Nigerian potential buyers because they have the strongest
financial firepower, said one of the sources.
A sector banker said state-backed NNPC could also be
interested though it already has a number of commitments with
foreign investors, Oando is digesting the ConocoPhillips deal
and Seplat is focused on Chevron's assets.
"(Total) needs a couple of local players with deep pockets.
The international banks aren't showing as much interest as they
were, and the local banks no longer have capacity to raise that
kind of debt," said a local industry source.
Commodity traders and miners such as Glencore or
Mercuria could also be interested, in theory, as they have been
actively hunting for oil & gas assets to diversify from volatile
mining operations, said several sector bankers.
But trading houses may not have the required expertise to
operate deepwater assets, said one of the bankers.
Glencore and Mercuria were among the short-listed bidders
for Shell's Nigerian energy assets worth about $3 billion,
sources previously told Reuters.
RBC Capital Markets said in a report this week that Total
was likely to miss production and cash flow targets for next
year as it grapples with project disruptions. Total will update
the market at a mid-year outlook investors day on September 22.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris and Julia Payne
in Lagos; editing by David Clarke)