* Looking for bigger things in North Sea - senior VP
* Encouraged by latest West of Shetlands discovery at
Edradour
* Puts non-operated assets in North Sea up for sale
* No comment on whether plans to pre-empt GDF Suez stake
sale
By Sarah Young
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 27 French group Total
said the North Sea, largely written off by other oil
majors, should continue to provide growth opportunities, citing
drilling and testing at the Edradour gas and condensate
discovery it made earlier this year.
"It is a very interesting to see in a mature area which has
been drilled for 40 years, you can still find very big objects.
This is due to an improvement in technology," Patrice de Vivies,
senior vice president for Northern Europe, told reporters.
Total raised its medium-term oil and gas production growth
targets at a market update on Monday, saying exploration efforts
were set to pay off after the group repeatedly missed output
targets.
To date, Total, which has named recent discoveries in the
British part of the North Sea after whisky distilleries, has not
disclosed the size of the Edradour find west of the Shetland
Islands, close to the major development of its Laggan and
Tormore fields.
"We are happy with the tests because what we produced was
more than expected and the quality of the reservoir was better
than expected. What we say is that this discovery (Edradour)
could be developed on a standalone basis," de Vivies said.
Development of Laggan Tormore, one of 25 new projects under
way, was on track for first production in 2014, he said.
Other oil majors have been looking to larger developments
elsewhere in the world and have sold or are looking to sell
parts of their North Sea businesses.
Exxon Mobil recently sold North Sea assets worth
$1.75 billion and BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) have
put North Sea fields up for sale.
The area, which has been pumping commercial volumes of oil
since 1975 and whose output peaked in 1999, is considered mature
by some larger operators. Total itself has put parts of its
North Sea portfolio up for sale.
"We think that it is better to have one big thing than a sum
of small things and we do also apply that in the North Sea," de
Vivies said, adding the assets included stakes in the Alba and
Armada fields. "We have issued a tender for some non-operated
assets. We are not desperate to sell."
He would not comment on whether Total planned to exercise an
option to pre-empt the sale by French utility GDF Suez
of minority stakes in the Total-operated Elgin, Franklin and
West Franklin gas fields.
"It is one thing to make a discovery and develop the field.
It is another thing to come after and then you pay the price for
something that is already developed," he said, adding Total's
focus was on organic growth rather than buying shares in
developed fields.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)