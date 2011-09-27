* Looking for bigger things in North Sea - senior VP

* Encouraged by latest West of Shetlands discovery at Edradour

* Puts non-operated assets in North Sea up for sale

* No comment on whether plans to pre-empt GDF Suez stake sale

By Sarah Young

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 27 French group Total said the North Sea, largely written off by other oil majors, should continue to provide growth opportunities, citing drilling and testing at the Edradour gas and condensate discovery it made earlier this year.

"It is a very interesting to see in a mature area which has been drilled for 40 years, you can still find very big objects. This is due to an improvement in technology," Patrice de Vivies, senior vice president for Northern Europe, told reporters.

Total raised its medium-term oil and gas production growth targets at a market update on Monday, saying exploration efforts were set to pay off after the group repeatedly missed output targets.

To date, Total, which has named recent discoveries in the British part of the North Sea after whisky distilleries, has not disclosed the size of the Edradour find west of the Shetland Islands, close to the major development of its Laggan and Tormore fields.

"We are happy with the tests because what we produced was more than expected and the quality of the reservoir was better than expected. What we say is that this discovery (Edradour) could be developed on a standalone basis," de Vivies said.

Development of Laggan Tormore, one of 25 new projects under way, was on track for first production in 2014, he said.

Other oil majors have been looking to larger developments elsewhere in the world and have sold or are looking to sell parts of their North Sea businesses.

Exxon Mobil recently sold North Sea assets worth $1.75 billion and BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) have put North Sea fields up for sale.

The area, which has been pumping commercial volumes of oil since 1975 and whose output peaked in 1999, is considered mature by some larger operators. Total itself has put parts of its North Sea portfolio up for sale.

"We think that it is better to have one big thing than a sum of small things and we do also apply that in the North Sea," de Vivies said, adding the assets included stakes in the Alba and Armada fields. "We have issued a tender for some non-operated assets. We are not desperate to sell."

He would not comment on whether Total planned to exercise an option to pre-empt the sale by French utility GDF Suez of minority stakes in the Total-operated Elgin, Franklin and West Franklin gas fields.

"It is one thing to make a discovery and develop the field. It is another thing to come after and then you pay the price for something that is already developed," he said, adding Total's focus was on organic growth rather than buying shares in developed fields. (Editing by Dan Lalor)