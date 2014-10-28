PARIS Oct 28 Total has agreed to sell
stakes in several oil fields in Norway to PGNiG Upstream
International for $317 million, the French company said on
Tuesday.
Total is to sell 8 percent of its holding in the Gina Krog
field, leaving it with a 30 percent stake alongside Statoil
, which has 58.7 percent, and Det Norske,
which has 3.3 percent.
Gina Krog is being developed with a view to starting
production in early 2017, with an output target of 60,000
barrels of oil per day and 9 million cubic meters per day of
gas, Total said.
Total will also sell its stakes of 24.2 percent each in the
Vilje and Vale fields as well as a 6 percent interest in the
Morvin field, it said.
The French oil major plans to sell $10 billion of assets in
2015-17, having already reached a target of $15-20 billion of
sales in 2012-2014.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)