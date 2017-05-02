OSLO May 2 France's Total said on Tuesday it needed more time to assess whether an accident at a South Korean shipyard could delay the delivery of its Martin Linge oil platform to Norway.

Six people died and more than 20 were injured when a crane collapsed onto a section of the platform at a Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard on Monday in Geoje, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

"It's too early to say how this would affect the platform's delivery. We still need to assess the damage," a spokesman for Total's Norwegian subsidiary said.

"We planned to sail the platform from South Korea before summer to install it during July or August, and it's still the plan," he added.

The trip takes nearly two months.

Total owns a 51 percent stake in the Martin Linge license, while Norwegian state-owned Petoro has 30 percent and Statoil 18 percent.

No Total employees were killed or injured, the company said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Susan Thomas)