Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
MOSCOW, April 27 French oil group Total increased its stake in Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek to 15 percent, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing a Total official.
Total first bought into Novatek in March 2011, paying $4 billion and valuing the company at around $40 billion.
It earlier said it had paid $800 million to increase its stake in Novatek to more than 14 percent, with plans to raise that stake to 19.4 percent within three years.
By lifting its stake in Novatek, Total effectively boosts its access to Russian gas reserves, the world's largest. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.