PARIS Oct 6 France's Total said it has agreed with Novatek to jointly develop the Russian group's Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Total, which already has a 12 percent stake in Novatek, will hold 20 percent of the Yamal project, while its Russian partner will keep at least 51 percent, Total said on Thursday.

The Yamal LNG project will develop the South Tambey field located in the Arctic area of the Yamal peninsula. The resources of this condensate and gas field will allow production of more than 15 million tonnes of LNG per year, Total said in a statement. (Reporting by Marie Maitre; Editing by James Regan)