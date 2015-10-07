LONDON Oct 7 Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said he saw global oil demand growing by a very strong 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) or even more this year.

"World oil demand is expected to grow 1.7 million bpd in 2015. My traders told me more than that," he told the Oil & Money conference in London on Wednesday. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)