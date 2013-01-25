UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank prepares 8 billion-euro capital increase
* Decision on strategy expected end-March - source (Recasts, adds background)
PARIS Jan 25 Total's Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said on Friday he expected oil prices to average $105-115 per barrel in 2013.
Asked in an interview with French TV channel France 24 on where he saw oil prices in 2013, he said: "At $105-115."
He added insecurity in the Middle East was already priced in the oil price.
"It's the reason the oil price it at around $110... and even if there is renewed optimism about the economy now it is not really in a very good shape," he told the TV channel on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
ZAGREB, Feb 23 Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom : * HT says its 2016 revenues rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to 6.97 billion kuna ($989.72 million), while its net profit was 1.0 percent higher at 934 million kuna * Proposed dividend payment is worth 6 kuna per share which would in total amount to a payment of 491.3 million kuna, or 54 percent of the annual profit * Expects 2017 revenues roughly at the same level as
COPENHAGEN Denmark would not oppose Britain trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union as it would put pressure on EU countries to increase their competitiveness too, the new foreign minister said.