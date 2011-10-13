OSLO Oct 13 The French oil company Total has made an oil and gas discovery off Norway, the country's Oil Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

The size of the discovery is currently estimated at between 3 and 16 million standard cubic metres recoverable oil equivalents, or between 19 million and 101 million barrels.

"Development of the discovery will be considered in conjunction with other fields in the area," the NPD said in a statement.

The find was made in the Norwegian Sea, some eight kilometres (5 miles) west of the Norne oil and gas field.

The partners in production license 127, where the wildcat well 6607/12-2 S was drilled, are Total (50 percent) and Norwegian oil firm Statoil (50 percent). (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)