ABU DHABI Nov 10 Big oil companies such as
Total can withstand oil prices at $80 a barrel and the
French firm will continue its current investment projects,
Total's president for exploration and production said on Monday.
"$100 was a good level to ensure continuous supply of
projects for the future," Arnaud Breuillac told a news
conference at a major energy industry conference in Abu Dhabi.
But he added, "Large companies like Total have financial
capability to weather a bit of time when the oil price is
lower," and said Total did not want to cut back its investment
budget.
"We will continue with our capital discipline. We have a
strong roadmap for the next few years with a lot of projects,
and all of them will continue."
Breuillac also said Total did not think oil prices would
stay as low as $80 for long.
(Reporting by Maha El Dhana; Writing by Andrew Torchia)