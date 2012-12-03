OSLO Dec 3 Total has discovered oil northeast of the Visund field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum (NPD) said on Monday.

In a separate statement, partner Det norske said the preliminary estimated size of the discovery is between 25 and 75 million barrels of recoverable oil.

"The test showed good flow properties," the NPD said. "The well produced oil with a low gas/oil ratio."

Operator Total has 40 percent interest i production licence 554, while partners Det norske, Bridge Energy and Svenska Petroleum Exploration have 20 percent each. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)