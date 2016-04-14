PARIS, April 14 French oil and gas major Total
will on April 19 present a new company structure that
creates a Gas, Renewables and Power division as it seeks to push
further into cleaner fuels and power, the CDFT trade union said
on Thursday.
Total executives will meet with workers representatives in a
works council meeting next Tuesday to present the plan that has
been dubbed "One Total", the trade union said.
A Total spokeswoman confirmed the meeting will take place,
but declined to give any further details.
French business daily Les Echos reported in March that Chief
Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne had told employees in an
internal note that the company aims to expand its presence in
the power market through its gas and other renewable businesses.
Renewables currently make up about 3 percent of Total's
portfolio. The paper quoted Pouyanne saying the target was to
grow renewables to about 20 percent of its portfolio by 2035.
The Gas, Renewables and Power branch will be Total's fourth
business division. The others are Exploration and Production;
Marketing and Services, and Refinery and Chemicals.
