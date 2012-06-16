PARIS, June 16 Total Petrochemicals France has
been put under a manslaughter investigation over a blast at a
plant in eastern France that killed two people, its parent
company said on Saturday.
An investigating judge in the city of Metz put the affiliate
of oil group Total under formal investigation this
month for alleged manslaughter and unintentional injury in
relation to the July 2009 explosion at the Carling petrochemical
plant, a Total spokeswoman said.
"This involvement in the investigation will allow Total
Petrochemicals France to put forward its analysis of the causes
of the accident," the spokeswoman said, confirming an earlier
press report.
The blast occurred when workers were attempting to restart a
steam cracker, a furnace that processes oil derivative naphtha
for making plastics.
Local newspaper Le Republicain Lorrain earlier said the
affiliate as well as the plant's former director had been placed
under investigation.
A CGT union official at Carling told Reuters the judge's
decision followed the submission of an expert's report on the
accident.
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac and Gus Trompiz; Editing by John
Stonestreet)