PARIS, March 13 The sovereign wealth fund
of Qatar has built up a 2 percent stake in France's oil major
Total since last summer, according to newspaper Les
Echos.
The stake is now worth more than 2 billion euros, the paper
wrote in its Wednesday edition without citing its sources.
The oil-rich state of Qatar is now among Total's top five
shareholders, after the company's employees, and Belgian
investor Albert Frere.
Its stake is approximately the same size as the one held by
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which bought
into Total's shares in 2008, according to the paper.
Qatar has already bought stakes in several French companies,
including media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagerdere,
infrastructure player Vinci, and environmental
services group Veolia.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Gary Hill)