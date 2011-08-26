PARIS Aug 26 Total (TOTF.PA) confirmed it was considering selling its production and exploration activities in France, a spokeswoman for the French oil group said on Friday.

Total reacted to a report in the Oil Industry Bulletin, a trade publication, which said Total was looking to sell oil fields in the Paris area and in southwestern region of Acquitaine to several independent oil companies.

"Total confirms its intention to sell some of its assets in exploration and production in France," a Total spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Discussions are ongoing but it would be premature to give more details."

(Reporting by Mathilde Cru, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Leigh Thomas)