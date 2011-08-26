UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
PARIS Aug 26 Total (TOTF.PA) confirmed it was considering selling its production and exploration activities in France, a spokeswoman for the French oil group said on Friday.
Total reacted to a report in the Oil Industry Bulletin, a trade publication, which said Total was looking to sell oil fields in the Paris area and in southwestern region of Acquitaine to several independent oil companies.
"Total confirms its intention to sell some of its assets in exploration and production in France," a Total spokeswoman told Reuters.
"Discussions are ongoing but it would be premature to give more details."
For related story, see [ID:nLDE77P02I].
(Reporting by Mathilde Cru, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Leigh Thomas)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.