* Reviewing options for French refineries - sources
* La Mede/Lavera plant merger project failed - sources
* Total may invest 300 mln euros in La Mede near Marseille
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Sept 26 Total, Europe's biggest
oil refiner, is giving itself until the spring of 2015 to review
its options for the French refining sector, which could include
capacity cuts but no site closures, union sources told Reuters
on Friday.
Total's European refining margins have dropped to near
four-year lows this year, as the sector struggles to compete
with more efficient plants in the Middle East, overcapacities in
Europe and a decline in gasoline and diesel consumption.
The French group held a works council meeting on its
refining strategy on Thursday evening, where head of refining
Patrick Pouyanne replied to a list of 25 questions presented by
unions on the future of the industry in France.
Following the closure of its Dunkirk plant in 2010, Total
promised not to shut any more plants in France for the following
five years. In August this year, CEO Christophe de Margerie said
he did not plan to shut any refinery completely but might reduce
capacity.
"Announcements will be made in the spring, around
March-April, at the end of de Margerie's five-year promise," a
union source said. "They haven't ruled out the closure of some
units, but confirm no plant will be closed completely."
Pouyanne said a plan to merge the La Mede refinery near
Marseille with the neighbouring Lavera plant belonging to
Petrochina and Ineos had failed, two
union sources said, due in part to the large investments needed
to upgrade the site.
A spokesman for Total was not immediately able to comment.
The group nonetheless announced it was working on plans to
convert the site, including the construction of a biodiesel
making unit and a scrubber, which filters some pollutants, to
make the site compatible with environmental legislation by 2018.
"I'm ready to invest the equivalent of three years of losses
to make the site sustainable," Pouyanne told unions, according
to the two separate accounts made to Reuters.
La Mede was losing about 100 million euros ($127 million) a
year, which would mean upgrades of about 300 million euros, the
union sources said.
Management also said the group wouldn't make any
redundancies at La Mede, with possible job reductions being
achieved via early retirement, according to unions. Pouyanne
will visit the site on Sept. 29.
A motion to bring in an outside expert to quiz management,
supported by the hardline CGT union, failed to get a majority of
votes at the council meeting, two union sources said,
highlighting how little appetite there is for a confrontation
after the failed, two-week strike on wages of last December.
"We won't call for a strike until the announcements in the
spring, it wouldn't make sense to go on strike for several
months before Total is ready to say what it wants to do," a
union source told Reuters.
Pouyanne said earlier this week Europe needs to cut refining
capacity by at least another 10 percent by 2020 to restore a
utilisation rate of 85 percent, the level at which the market is
seen as balanced. Total owns five refineries in
France.
(1 US dollar = 0.7848 euro)
(Editing by Mark Potter)