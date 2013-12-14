PARIS Dec 14 Workers at five oil refineries run
by Total in France voted to stay open on Saturday,
operating near minimum levels on the second day of a strike over
wages.
CGT union members at the Gonfreville, La Mede, Feyzin,
Grandpuits and Donges refineries have been on strike since
Friday and have not accepted a fourth and final pay offer.
Another vote will be held when the next shift arrives at 1 p.m.
(1200 GMT).
The CGT said on Friday on its website that members were
moving towards a shutdown. Total has offered a pay rise of up to
1.5 percent. The union has not made its demands public.
The strike affected Gonfreville but three others: the
155,000-barrels per day (bpd) La Mede refinery near Marseille,
the 99,000-bpd Grandpuits refinery near Paris and the
231,000-bpd Donges plant near Nantes had not been producing at
full capacity since last week due to technical issues, the CGT
said. Feyzin, near Lyon, was ramping up after planned
maintenance.
For the morning shift, the CGT said that 68 percent of
workers Gonfreville would strike, 85 percent at La Mede, 55
percent at Donges and 65 percent at the Grandpuits plant.
Total capacity at the five plants is 943,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Louise Ireland)