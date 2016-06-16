PARIS, June 16 French oil and gas company Total
said on Thursday that it was exploring a partnership
deal for the logistics part of its 225,000 barrels-per-day Port
Arthur refinery in the United States and had been in talks in
the last year with potential investors.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Total had decided not to
sell a 50 percent stake in the refinery almost a year after it
retained investment bank Lazard to advise on the deal.
"In the last year we have been in discussions with potential
investors to create a JV partnership for the Port Arthur
Refinery," a spokesman for the company told Reuters.
"During this time it has become clear that investors would
be very interested in participating in a JV involving the
logistics assets of the refinery. So we have adjusted our
strategy and we are thus exploring a partnership for these
assets," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)