PARIS May 5 French oil and gas company Total said on Friday it was gradually shutting down production at its 117,000 barrels-per-day Feyzin refinery and petrochemical platform near Lyon in the east of France due to a strike.

Some 190 workers at the refinery, which employs around 600, began the strike on Thursday evening after talks with management reached a deadlock over bonuses and other issues, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Talks are ongoing with the Force Ouvriere, the dominant trade union at the refinery which called the strike, but it was unclear when the strike will end, the spokeswoman said.

The union could not be reached for comment.

The shutting down and restart of a refinery takes several days. Total said there was no risk of fuel and products shortage because it will continue to supply clients from other sources.

