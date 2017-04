PARIS, April 16 French oil major Total is not under pressure to make acquisitions after the recent takeover of BG Group by Anglo-Dutch rival Shell, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"I don't think Total is under pressure, we have a large investment programme and organic growth to implement," Patrick Pouyanne told an oil and gas conference.

"Total can do anything. It could do nothing, because we don't need it ... we have very strong organic growth and many start-ups to come, but if an opportunity arises, Total can act." (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)