PARIS/LONDON, April 16 French oil major Total
and British rival BP are under no pressure to
make acquisitions after the recent takeover of BG Group by
Anglo-Dutch rival Shell, they said on Thursday.
Royal Dutch Shell unveiled plans last week to buy
BG Group in the first oil super-merger in more than a
decade, seeking to extend its lead in gas production and close
the gap with the world's biggest oil major, U.S. ExxonMobil
.
Speaking at a conference in Paris, Total's chief executive
said Shell's acquisition "made sense" but that there were other
ways to grow in a falling oil price environment.
"I don't think Total is under pressure, we have a large
investment programme and organic growth to implement," Patrick
Pouyanne said.
"Total can do anything. It could do nothing, because we
don't need it ... We have very strong organic growth and many
start-ups to come, but if an opportunity arises, Total can act."
Pouyanne said betting on gas was a good strategy, because it
was a cleaner fossil fuel than coal, and he said Total too was
increasingly becoming gas-focused, with gas already accounting
for 52 percent of its reserves.
BP's chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, who spoke at a BP annual
shareholders meeting in London, also said the share of gas in
BP's overall portfolio would rise to 60 percent from the current
50. But he and chief executive Bob Dudley told shareholders they
saw no need to rush into a major merger.
"We are happy with our portfolio. This company doesn't
suffer from being small," Svanberg said.
Asked if BP regretted not buying BG, Dudley said BP had
never looked at the company closely and called reports in the
press that it did several years ago "just rumours."
Svanberg said he did not rule out BP looking at potential
targets but said a big deal or a merger did not appear to be
"the most logical thing to happen."
Dudley said he did not expect companies would rush to
emulate Shell's mega deal immediately but said that the longer
oil prices stayed low the more companies would come under
financial stress and become acquisition targets.
"We are not optimistic the oil price will bounce back
quickly ... Even if U.S. production levels off, there is still a
lot of oil surplus in the market," Dudley said.
