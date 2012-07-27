LONDON, July 27 French oil company Total SA
booked a 316 million euro ($389 million) charge to its
accounts on Friday to cover the likely cost of settlement with
U.S. authorities over an investigation into corruption in Iran.
The investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission
and the Department of Justice dates back to 2003, and is in
connection with gas contracts awarded in the oil and gas
producing Gulf country in the 1990s.
Total and its chief executive Christophe de Margerie, who
was in charge of its Middle East division at the time, have been
under investigation in France in connection with the same affair
since 2006.
Western Europe's third largest oil industry player, Total
has been talking to the U.S. authorities about an out of court
settlement since 2010, and late last year, the SEC made a
proposal that included fines, but was rejected by Total.
Reporting second quarter profits of 2.9 billion euros, Total
said it took the charge "in light of recent progress" in those
discussions.
The inquiry concerns a deal between the company and a
consultant in Iran, and aims to "verify whether certain payments
made under this agreement would have benefited Iranian officials
in violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
and the company's accounting obligations," Total's latest annual
report says. ($1 = 0.8130 euros)
