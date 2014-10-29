* Net adjusted profit down 2 pct to $3.56 bln
* Oil and gas output down 8 pct to 2.122 mln boepd
* CFO says output to rise to 2.2 mln by year-end
* Yamal LNG funding to be finalised in H2 2015
* Dividend 0.61 euros/share
(Adds shares, analyst, details)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Oct 29 French oil company Total's new
chief will visit oil-rich countries to cement links
with their leaders after the sudden death of his predecessor and
will go ahead with cost cuts after falling oil prices squeezed
third-quarter profits.
Europe's second-largest oil company elevated former refining
head Patrick Pouyanne to the top post following the death this
month of its charismatic chief executive Christophe de Margerie
in a plane crash in Russia.
Pouyanne said he would carry out de Margerie's plan to
reduce capital expenditure and operating costs, aimed at
returning more cash to shareholders.
"The recent decrease in the price of Brent highlights the
importance of the programmes we launched to reduce costs and
control investments to strengthen the resilience of the group,"
he said.
Third-quarter net adjusted profit fell 2 percent to $3.56
billion, hit by the oil price drop and not quite offset by a
sharp increase in refining margins. But it beat the expectations
of three analysts for $3.36-$3.37 billion.
"Much of the credit for that goes to the incoming CEO, who
has successfully lowered Total's breakeven point in the
(downstream) division via his cost reduction initiatives," BMO
analyst Iain Reid wrote in a note.
Although Total's much larger exploration and production
division would be a harder nut to crack, Pouyanne had a good
chance of successfully driving similar reductions across the
rest of the business, Reid wrote.
Shares in the biggest French company by market value rose as
much as 2.2 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent increase in the
European oil and gas sector.
Pouyanne's priority though is to build contact with key
oil-producing countries and he will also embark on a
"mini-roadshow" to meet shareholders in Europe and the United
States before the end of the year, Total Chief Financial Officer
Patrick de La Chevardiere said in a call with reporters.
"He is going to take up his pilgrim's staff and meet all the
important people in our industry abroad," he said.
De Margerie, the scion of a family of diplomats, had built
close relationships with the leaders of oil and gas producing
countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
RUSSIA
Russia - which Total has said would become its biggest
source of oil and gas output by 2020 - is likely to be top of
Pouyanne's list.
It is one of the top foreign investors there with its $27
billion Yamal LNG project with Novatek but its future
has been clouded by Western sanctions against Moscow over the
crisis in Ukraine.
De La Chevardiere said the partners were looking for new
funding from Chinese, Russian and European investors for Yamal
after U.S. sanctions made financing in dollars impossible. It
expected to close a deal in the second half of 2015.
The fall in the rouble against the dollar and the euro cost
the group "several tens of million", he added.
De La Chevardiere also said the impact of lower oil prices
would start to be felt more strongly in the fourth quarter. A
$10 drop in Brent prices translates into a $1.5 billion drop in
net profit over a year, he added.
Oil companies have seen billions wiped off their stock
market values as crude prices dropped by 25 percent over the
past four months to a four-year low of near $85 a barrel due to
slowing global demand and ample supplies.
Total's oil and gas production fell 8 percent compared with
the same quarter a year ago, to 2.122 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), mainly due to the expiry of an
exploration concession in Abu Dhabi.
Output was up compared with the second quarter however, and
de La Chevardiere said production was set to reach 2.2 million
boepd by the end of the year and stuck to a 2015 production
target of 2.3 million boepd.
The start-up of the CLOV project in Angola, which reached a
production plateau of more than 160,000 barrels earlier than
expected, he said, boosted production this quarter and should be
fully reflected in the fourth quarter.
Total's CFO also said the group was expecting to sign
confidentiality agreements with about a dozen prospective buyers
for the sale of its 20 percent stake in Nigeria's Usan field.
Adjusted net profit in the refining and chemicals unit rose
70 percent, only partly offsetting a 10 percent drop in the
upstream business and a 16 percent fall in the marketing and
services unit - mainly petrol stations.
Third-quarter revenue fell 2 percent year-on-year to $60.36
billion, while adjusted cash flow from operations was down 7
percent to $6.74 billion.
The group kept its quarterly dividend at 0.61 euros per
share, as in previous quarters this year.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
James Regan and Andrew Callus)