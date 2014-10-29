(Repeats to change story name, text unchanged)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Oct 29 The new head of Total
will embark on a tour to meet crucial contacts at oil-rich
countries in the next few weeks and will forge ahead with cost
cuts in the face of the falling oil prices that squeezed
third-quarter profits.
Europe's second-largest oil company elevated former refining
head Patrick Pouyanne to the CEO position following the sudden
death of its charismatic chief executive Christophe de Margerie
earlier this month in a plane crash in Russia.
In a statement unveiling a 2 percent drop in net profit in
the third quarter on Wednesday, the new CEO said he would carry
out de Margerie's plan to reduce capital expenditure and
operating costs, aimed at returning more cash to shareholders.
"The recent decrease in the price of Brent highlights the
importance of the programs we launched to reduce costs and
control investments to strengthen the resilience of the group,"
Pouyanne said.
Pouyanne's priority is to build contacts with key
oil-producing countries and he will embark on a "mini-roadshow"
to meet shareholders in Europe and the United States before the
end of the year, Total's finance head said in a call with
reporters.
"He is going to take up his pilgrim's staff and meet all the
important people in our industry abroad," Chief Financial
Officer Patrick de La Chevardiere said in the call.
De Margerie, the scion of a family of diplomats, had built
close relationships with the leaders of oil and gas producing
countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Russia, which the French oil firm forecast in April would
become its biggest source of oil and gas output by 2020, is
likely to be high on the list of countries to visit.
Total is one of the top foreign investors there with its $27
billion Yamal LNG project with Novatek but it faces a
cloud over its future since the oil-rich country's relations
with the West worsened and triggered sanctions.
The CFO said the partners were looking for new funding from
Chinese, Russian and European investors for Yamal after the U.S.
sanctions made financing in U.S. dollar impossible, and expected
to close the deal in the second half of 2015.
"We'll try to do it quicker, but if we're reasonable a
target of June 2015 is not bad," de La Chevardiere said.
OIL PRICE DROP IMPACT
In the third quarter, net adjusted profit fell 2 percent to
$3.56 billion compared to the same quarter a year ago, hit by
the recent drop in oil prices, not quite cancelled out by a
sharp increase in refining margins.
Oil companies have seen billions wiped off their stock
market values as crude prices dropped by 25 percent over the
past four months to a four-year low of near $85 a barrel due to
slowing global demand and ample supplies.
De La Chevardiere said the impact of lower oil prices should
start to be felt more strongly in the fourth quarter. A $10 drop
in Brent prices translates into a $1.5 billion drop in net
profit over a year, he added.
Total's oil and gas production also fell 8 percent compared
to the same quarter a year ago, to 2.122 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), mainly due to the expiry of an
exploration concession in Abu Dhabi.
Output was up compared with the second quarter however, and
de La Chevardiere said production was set to reach 2.2 million
boepd by the end of the year and stuck to a 2015 production
target of 2.3 million boepd.
The start-up of the CLOV project in Angola, which reached a
production plateau of more than 160,000 barrels earlier than
expected, he said, boosted production this quarter and should
fully be reflected in the fourth quarter.
In the downstream business, the group reported earlier this
month a rise in European refining margins to an almost two-year
high in the third quarter, thanks to the lower cost of crude oil
and a good availability of its ageing refineries, despite still
flagging oil demand.
That translated into a 70 percent rise in adjusted net
profit from the refining and chemicals unit this quarter, only
partly offsetting a 10 percent drop from the upstream business
and a 16 percent fall in the marketing and services unit --
mainly petrol stations.
Third-quarter revenue fell 2 percent year-on-year to $60.36
billion, while adjusted cash flow from operations was down 7
percent to $6.74 billion.
The group kept its quarterly dividend at 0.61 euros per
share, as in previous quarters this year.
