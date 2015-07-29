* Net adjusted profit $3.1 bln vs $2.6 bln consensus
* Total sees cost cuts exceeding 2015 target
* Output to rise by more than 8 pct despite Yemen
(Adds shares, analyst, details)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, July 29 French oil company Total
posted higher than expected second-quarter profit on
Wednesday, helped by increased refining margins in Europe and
accelerated cost cuts to adjust to a low oil price environment.
Europe's second biggest oil company reported adjusted net
profit of $3.085 billion, beating analyst expectations of $2.61
billion and only a two percent decline from a year ago, since
when crude oil prices have collapsed by 44 percent.
While Total shares have fallen 20 percent since crude hit
its 2014 peak in June, they have performed better than the
company's four "Big Oil" rivals: Exxon Mobil Corp,
Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell and BP.
Analysts have praised Total's decision to start cutting
costs early to cope with the lower oil price environment and the
focus by Europe's biggest refiner on clear goals.
Total shares rose 2 percent in early trading, outperforming
a 1.3 percent rise in the oil and gas sector.
"Whatever the oil price, Total aims to generate $8 billion
of organic free cash flow by 2017, a welcome, pragmatic
approach, in our view," said Raymond James analyst Bertrand
Hodee in a note. "The group is focused on what it can control."
Total said it was expecting to exceed its cost reduction
target of $1.2 billion this year, a goal it has already raised
from $800 million.
It confirmed its aim to cut capital spending to $23-24
billion this year from $26.4 billion in 2014.
Total has sought to use the cash to strengthen its balance
sheet and said its gearing was down to 26 percent at the end of
June from 31 percent at the end of last year.
Oil companies are cutting spending on exploration and have
cancelled projects in high-cost areas such as Canadian oil sands
after the oil price collapse, to protect shareholder returns.
Total, like its rivals, said it was keeping its dividend
unchanged, at 0.61 euros per share.
Profits at Total's downstream refining and chemicals sector
tripled, while oil and gas output rose from a year ago thanks to
new start-ups and the renewal of an Abu Dhabi concession.
At 2.299 million barrels of oil equivalent, output was
slightly lower, however, than the first quarter due to the
shutdown of a liquefied natural gas plant in war-torn Yemen.
The jump in refining and chemicals profits to $1.3 billion
from 401 million, shows how integrated oil companies can weather
lower oil price by offsetting income falls from exploration and
production with higher margins on gasoline and diesel sales.
Total also said market conditions remained favourable at the
start of the third quarter.
($1 = 0.6409 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Raphael Bloch in Paris and Sarah Young
in London,; editing by David Clarke)