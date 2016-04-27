(Adds details and background)
By Bate Felix
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total
reported a better-than-expected net profit for the
first quarter as high output and strong performance in refining
and chemicals helped limit the impact of a prolonged fall in oil
prices.
Net adjusted profit fell 37 percent to $1.6 billion but beat
the $1.2 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Total's shares were up 1.4 percent at 0722 GMT.
Weak oil prices have hurt the industry, with U.S. giant
Exxon Mobil this week losing its Standard & Poor's top
credit rating for the first time in almost 70 years.
Total said hydrocarbons production rose by 4 percent to
2.479 million barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with
the same quarter last year, a level in the quarter last seen 10
years ago.
Three start-up production from its Angola LNG, Bolivian
Incahuasi gas field and Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan will
enable grow production at 4 percent this year, Total said.
Total said in its downstream segment, although refining
margins were down compared with 2015, the business had held up
well and remained strong at the beginning of the second quarter.
"Refining & Chemicals improved its results compared to 2015
despite the decrease in refining margins to $35 per tonne,
thanks to a record high utilisation rate of 94 percent and
favourable petrochemicals margins," Total Chief Executive
Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.
The company proposed to maintain its dividend unchanged at
0.61 euros per share, payable through cash and a scrip scheme.
Like its peers hurt by prolonged low prices and market
oversupply, Total said it was cutting costs and aimed to spend
less than the $19 billion it had planned for investments in
2016.
It said it was on target to achieve planned savings of $900
million in 2016.
The company said it had the lowest technical cost among oil
majors in the upstream division at $23 per barrel of oil
equivalent (boe) compared with peers at $26 to $44 boe.
Its upstream division generated a net operating income of
$498 million in the first quarter.
Total said it aimed to reduce its cash break-even point to
$40 per barrel compared with $45 announced in February.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Andrew Callus and Jason
Neely)