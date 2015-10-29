* Total's net adjusted profit beats forecast
* Raises full-year production target
* Sector earnings hit by prolonged low oil prices
By Bate Felix
PARIS, Oct 29 French oil and gas company Total's
reported better than expected third-quarter profit on
Thursday after high margins in its European refining business
and increased production softened the blow of prolonged low oil
prices.
A lower-for-longer outlook for oil prices took its heaviest
toll yet as oil companies reported a dramatic drop in income in
the third quarter, with some even falling to a loss.
Total, however, appeared to fare better than its peers, even
though net adjusted profit tumbled by 23 percent year on year to
$2.756 billion.
Analysts had expected $2.391 billion in net adjusted profit,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
The French group, Europe's biggest refiner, benefited from
record-high refining margins in Europe, which helped its
downstream division to post an 82 percent profit jump.
"In a context where the oil price has fallen by 50 percent
in one year, Total was able to demonstrate its resilience by
limiting to 23 percent the decrease in its third-quarter
adjusted net income," Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a
statement.
The company also made an upward revision to its production
growth target to more than 9 percent this year, from 8 percent
previously, after a 10 percent jump in output in a third quarter
boosted by new projects.
Total said that it was on track to beat its target of $1.2
billion in cost reductions this year, while organic investments
after nine months were $16.6 billion, in line with the objective
of $23 billion to $24 billion for 2015.
Chief Financial Officer Patrick de La Chevardiere told
analysts that the results were also aided by an effective tax
rate of 27 percent for the third quarter.
"In the upstream business, there was a favourable tax
adjustment in Nigeria for about $100 million in the quarter that
reduced the effective rate to 34 percent," he said.
Total said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.61 euro per
share in the quarter.
"Our initial view is that this is another robust set of
results from Total, emphasising resilience across many of its
businesses," said investment bank Jefferies, which has a "hold"
rating on Total.
Rival Shell posted a third-quarter loss of $7.4 billion on
Thursday, hit by a massive $8.2 billion charge after halting its
controversial exploration in Alaska's Arctic sea and a costly
oil sands project in Canada.
Total's shares were up 0.17 percent by 1530 GMT, slightly
outperforming the European sector index.
(Editing by Andrew Callus and David Goodman)