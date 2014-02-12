Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
PARIS Feb 12 French oil company Total posted a 19 percent drop in fourth-quarter adjusted net profit to 2.47 billion euros ($3.38 billion) on Wednesday, hit by shrinking refining margins and delays at key oil fields such as Kazakhstan's Kashagan.
The group confirmed its free cash flow and long-term production targets and raised its quarterly dividend to 0.61 euros per share from 0.59 euros the previous quarter.
The Paris-based group said production reached 2.299 million barrels a day in 2013, down 0.04 percent from a year ago, while revenue dropped 4 percent from the same period a year ago to 47.8 billion euros.
Total last year dropped an earlier target for 2-3 percent growth in oil and gas output, saying it still expected an increase depending on production at the much-delayed Kashagan field in Kazakhstan.
The group will start tapering its large investment programme, with organic capital expenditure seen falling to $26 billion in 2014 from a peak of $28 billion in 2013.
Brent crude oil prices have been on a downward trend since September, averaging $108.8 per barrel in 2013, almost $3 down from the average of the previous year, and were last trading near $109.
Analysts on average expected adjusted net profit of 2.69 billion euros on revenue of 39 billion with a dividend of 0.61 euros per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.