PARIS, April 30 French oil major Total
said first-quarter net adjusted profit fell 10 percent
year-on-year to $3.3 billion, dragged down by shrinking margins
at its European refineries.
"The impact of sharply lower European refining margins was
limited thanks to the implementation of performance improvement
plans by the segment," Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Total said earlier this month that European refining margins
fell to a four-year low in the first quarter.
The economic slowdown has hit European oil demand in the
past few years, leaving European refineries operating at
overcapacity, with margins shrinking.
Total is publishing its results in U.S. dollars for the
first time this quarter.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)