PARIS Feb 12 French oil major Total
took a $6.5 billion writedown in the fourth quarter on Canadian
oil sands, U.S. shale gas and European refining assets as the
collapse in crude oil prices sent net adjusted profits down 10
percent.
The total impairment over 2014 was $7.1 billion, with a
target to decrease the group's breakeven point by $40 per barrel
to about $70, Chief Financial Officer Patrick de La Chevardiere
told reporters on Thursday.
The group's net adjusted profit fell 17 percent to $2.801
billion this quarter from the same period a year ago, while
revenue fell 19 percent to $52.511 billion, the group said in a
statement.
The Paris-based company is the last of the Western world's
five big oil majors to publish fourth-quarter results, which
have featured shrinking profits, capital spending reductions and
job cuts as the collapse in oil prices took a toll.
Analysts on average expected a 23.8 percent fall in net
adjusted profit to $2.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S estimates.
Total said it would propose a fourth-quarter dividend of
0.61 euros a share.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)